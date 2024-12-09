Travis Hunter is set to marry his longtime girlfriend, Leanna Lenee, in May 2025. However, resurfaced footage has revealed that his college football head coach, Deion Sanders, jokingly advised Hunter to protect his assets with a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle.

In the video, which was recently uploaded to Deion Sanders Jr.'s Well Off Media YouTube channel, Sanders teased Hunter, a Heisman Trophy finalist, about his relationship during their time at Jackson State University.

"I think he done got married on us and ain't told nobody," Sanders said, prompting Hunter to respond, "Not yet." Sanders humorously added, "I'm gonna do the prenup for you. It's gonna be about this thick," while holding a stack of books. He even suggested titling the document, "The Little Engine That Could."

Hunter, 21, and Lenee, 23, began dating in February 2022 and announced their engagement earlier this year.

Despite their public displays of affection on social media, many fans have voiced concerns about their relationship. Critics have warned Hunter to heed Sanders' advice, with one person writing, "Boy, [you] better listen to Coach Prime... Make sure [you] get a pre-nuptial!"

Sanders' own contentious divorce from his ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, adds weight to his advice. Their highly publicized split included accusations of infidelity, disputes over child support, and attempts to contest their prenuptial agreement. Ultimately, Sanders retained full custody of their children, and the prenup was upheld in court.

Sanders, 57, was even seen bolting away from Pilar when walking their sons, Shilo and Shedeur, during their senior walk as members of Colorado Buffaloes football team in early December.

Hunter and Lenee made headlines after an on-field argument after Colorado's 52-0 victory over Oklahoma State on Nov. 29. Lenee, who is currently pregnant with twins, faced significant backlash online as critics called out the Kennesaw State University graduate for overshadowing Hunter's performance during the game.

With Hunter's potential NFL career and a growing name/image/likeness valuation exceeding $3 million, many believe that taking Sanders' advice could safeguard his financial future.

As one fan noted, "If it's real love, she should understand."