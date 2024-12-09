50 Cent, who is known for trolling, has taken a brutal swipe at Jay-Z and suggested that he no longer produce the NFL Super Bowl halftime show amid the shocking rape allegations against the "99 Problems" rapper.

50, who has been working on a Netflix docuseries about the sex trafficking and racketeering offenses Diddy has been charged with, has implied that Jay-Z should no longer be involved with the spectacle.

50 Cent shared a picture on Instagram that shows him in a car before driving away.

"Ok I don't know what's going on, but are we gonna still have the Super Bowl [halftime show] *worried emoji* I'm just asking for a friend!" the post reads.

In the past, Jay-Z was accused by 50 Cent of trying to ban him from the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, only to backtrack when Eminem threatened to pull out. The rapper told Cam'ron's Talk With Flee in the first part of a video interview that Jay-Z was doing some "weird sh-t."

"'Cause he was saying to Eminem that the NFL had the issue with me. And I'm like, well what's the issue? Why do I have an issue when I'm becoming a partner in the actual team, but they got an issue with my performance? It makes no sense," he said.

As for why Jay-Z didn't want him in the Super Bowl show, 50 says it's due to the "competitive" culture.

"Not even threatened, I think it's just — our culture's competitive, man, it is. But I think when it goes past the music itself to blocking things in business. Then I don't understand that. Like, right now, you're not even competing for a slot. You don't have a new song out that you wanted to be on the Top 10 or the Top 5, and you still competing. It just don't make sense. Like what we competing for? What's the goal?" he said.

"A lot of the competitive stuff — we would call it beef, right? That terminology changed when it's Biggie and Tupac, 'cause we start saying the things that people would say that caused beef in the environment. Before that, they called it 'battling' in our culture. 'Cause that's what it is until it turns into some street sh-t," 50 continued.

"So when you're not competing for those things anymore, and you start looking, and you goin', so, what was the problem? You can't exactly remember what the problem was," the rapper concluded.

Jay-Z and his Roc Nation company first began their partnership with the NFL in 2019 where they agreed to serve as the NFL's live music entertainment strategist. The two then renewed their contact in 2024. However, details about the renewal remain unclear.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z was hit with a lawsuit on Dec. 8 that alleged that he and Diddy raped a 13-year-old at an MTV VMA afterparty in 2000.

The rapper has since released a statement where he denied any of the allegations against him.

"My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle," the statement began.

"No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!! These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!!" it continued.

"My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit," Jay-Z added.

"You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all 'celebrities' are the same. I'm not from your world. I'm a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don't play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable. I look forward to showing you just how different I am," he concluded.

