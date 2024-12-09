Snoop Dogg has addressed the Super Bowl Halftime Show controversy involving Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne during a Drink Champs taping at ComplexCon 2024.

Speaking directly about the situation, Snoop Dogg laid out his thoughts on the matter in a very direct manner.

"Before Jay-Z got control of the Super Bowl, wasn't no n***as performing. So, let's go back to the essence of the beginning. He's creating a wave of artists to have an opportunity to perform. If you're a good artist or great artist, your time will come."

He reflected on his own Super Bowl experience, saying: "I was never cryin' about it or mad about it. When Dr. Dre called me and asked me to have his back, I was there for him, but I didn't feel like I was supposed to be there or in demand to be there."

Addressing the broader implications, Snoop added: "This is a big event. People lookin' at everything when picking the [Halftime Show] performer. You should just be honored that hip-hop is being able to be seen on that platform for all of us and not hate on the next man, but be happy."

This wasn't Snoop's first comment on the matter. In September, he said: "I don't really have no opinion, but what I do wanna say is that, just remember where the NFL was 15 years ago when it comes to hip-hop. How many hip-hop artists was able to grace that stage 15 years ago? So I understand both sides of the coin, and I understand how people feel."

The discussion arose after Wayne expressed being "hurt" about not being selected to perform at Super Bowl LIX, scheduled for February 9, 2025, in his hometown of New Orleans.

Wayne thanked his fans for their support in a video shared to social media at that time, but admitted the decision hurt him deeply.

"That hurt. It hurt a lot," he said. "I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a let-down, and for just automatically putting myself mentally in that position like somebody told me that was my position."

He continued, "I thought there was nothing better than that spot and that stage and that platform in my city. So it hurt a whole lot."