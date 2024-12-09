Ryan Reynolds recently discussed Deadpool's future in a Variety "Actors on Actors" conversation with Andrew Garfield.

He suggested that a potential step back from leading roles for the character after 'Deadpool & Wolverine' could be in the future.

Regarding future appearances, Reynolds emphasized: "I see Deadpool as a supporting much more than he is a main [character], the center. We center him sometimes because that's what they want, but you can't center him unless you take everything away from him. You have to create a situation where he's so much the underdog, and I don't think I can do that again."

He expressed openness to supporting roles, saying: "So I think if he comes back, it's going to be in someone else's movie. Channing Tatum was so excited to play Gambit [in Deadpool & Wolverine], and I would happily be the fifth banana in his movie or anyone else's."

Speaking to 'EW' about Tatum's Gambit role, Reynolds noted: "I honestly don't know what goes on behind closed doors in the bookkeeping sessions at Marvel, but I do know that they're obsessed with him in that role." He praised Tatum's portrayal, adding: "And Channing is so singular in how he plays that character, but also he's so beautiful physically, the way he moves and the way he can pick up steps."

In response, Tatum shared: "I thought I had lost Gambit forever. But he fought for me and Gambit. I will owe him probably forever. Cause I'm not sure how I could ever do something that would be equal to what this has meant to me. I love ya buddy."