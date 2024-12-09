Russell Crowe, the Oscar-winning actor known for his lauded performances in films such as Gladiator, has opened up about a strange prerequisite for appearing on Joe Rogan's immensely popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Speaking during an interview on Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie, Crowe shared that before stepping into Rogan's studio for their August conversation, he had to sign an unusual contract binding him to the host's timeframe.

"He goes, 'We'll chat for about three hours,' " Crowe recalled, admitting he initially balked at the length. "And I'm like, three hours? No you won't. That's kind of ridiculous."

However, once inside Rogan's studio, it became clear the host wasn't joking. "You have to sign a thing that you're not going to leave until the chat is over," Crowe, 60, explained.

When asked who decides when the chat is over, Crowe added with a laugh, "Joe. [The episode] is basically the length of a cigar."

This revelation aligns with previous anecdotes from other guests, including actress Leah Remini, who once joked about signing forms so extensive she quipped, "I could be married to you for all I know."

While such contracts might seem unusual, they reflect the deep-dive format Rogan is famous for, where conversations often meander over multiple hours.

And despite his initial reservations, Crowe's appearance on Rogan's podcast marked a turning point in his public perception. He noted how the episode, initially exclusive to Spotify, was later reinstated on YouTube due to overwhelming demand. "It reintroduced me to that younger, male audience," Crowe said. "They all collectively went, 'I like that guy's movies.' "

Crowe and Rogan Chat on Politics

Crowe's three-hour discussion with Rogan delved into topics ranging from politics to his storied acting career. The actor critiqued the American two-party political system, drawing comparisons to his home country of Australia.

"We have the same sort of situation, but we have a very interesting thing that's happening in Australia at the moment, which is the rise of independents," Crowe noted. He explained that independent candidates in Australia are reshaping the political landscape, forcing major parties to reassess their platforms. Rogan agreed, lamenting the lack of such dynamics in U.S. politics.

Crowe also weighed in on the decline of quality candidates for political office, blaming "aggressive" media scrutiny for deterring talented individuals. "There's probably hundreds of potentially incredible presidents in this country, but they're too smart to walk that way," he said, critiquing the polarized media environment.