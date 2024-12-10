Solange Knowles has shown unwavering support for her sister Beyoncé as Jay-Z faces a rape lawsuit.

A source close to the family revealed, "Solange let Beyoncé know she's there for her sister and is available to talk anytime she needs."

The support comes just days after Jay-Z publicly denied accusations of raping a 13-year-old girl at a party in 2000 alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Solange's actions reflect a deep bond between the sisters, as the insider confirmed, "She's supporting her sister through this no matter what." This solidarity follows years of public scrutiny, including their 2014 elevator altercation with Jay-Z after the Met Gala. Surveillance footage captured Solange attacking her brother-in-law while Beyoncé watched silently.

Jay-Z, in response to the allegations, has categorically denied the claims, describing them as "heinous" and part of a "blackmail" attempt. He stated, "What [attorney Tony Buzbee] had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!"

Meanwhile, Combs, 55, has also denied involvement through a representative, who said, "Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor."

Despite the ongoing legal battle, Beyoncé, 43, and Jay-Z, 55, continue to present a united front.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé stepped onto the red carpet together with their daughter Blue Ivy at the debut of her movie, 'Mufasa: The Lion King,' on Monday, December 9, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

In one clip, fans can see the couple cheering on their eldest daughter, with the Roc Nation entrepreneur even shedding a tear.

Beyoncé & JAY-Z cheer on Blue Ivy as she makes her red carpet appearance for @Disney's #MUFASA. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/w3o8xXf7f5 — BEYONCÉ LEGION 𐚁 (@BeyLegion) December 10, 2024

A source stated, "[They're] a team and will face this situation together."