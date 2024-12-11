Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 34, and Sam Taylor-Johnson, 57, made a rare red carpet appearance with her eldest daughters at the New York City premiere of 'Kraven the Hunter' on Tuesday, December 10.

The couple was joined by Sam's daughters from her previous marriage to Jay Jopling: Angelica, 27, and Jessie, 18.

This sighting doesn't happen too often, especially given the pair's significant age gap of 23 years. The couple's relationship, which began in 2008 when Aaron auditioned for Sam's directorial debut 'Nowhere Boy' at age 18, has consistently drawn public attention and scrutiny.

They married in 2012 and share two daughters, Wylda and Romy, in addition to Sam's children from her previous marriage.

Aaron has been outspoken about addressing their age gap in recent interviews. Speaking to 'Rolling Stone UK' in March, he stated: "What you gotta realize is that what most people were doing in their twenties, I was doing when I was 13." He challenged critics by adding, "You're doing something too quickly for someone else? I don't understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It's bizarre to me."

The Marvel star acknowledged the challenges of public perception, noting, "There's a protectiveness that I feel. I think it's really difficult."

He revealed to 'Esquire' in June 2023 that becoming a young father was always part of his life plan: "I was going to have a big family. I knew I was going to be a young father. I knew I was going to have many kids."

Meanwhile, Sam has addressed the ongoing public fascination with their relationship in an April interview with 'The Guardian'.

"We're a bit of an anomaly, but it's that thing: after 14 years you just think, surely by now, it doesn't really matter?" She dismissed critics of their marriage, stating, "It doesn't mean anything. It is just people upset with their own sadness; with misgivings about their own life."