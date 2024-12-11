R. Kelly's ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, is standing on business when it comes to her and her children's family name.

It seems the disgraced star's ex isn't at all concerned about what anybody has to say about the legacy she's created with fallen Chicago super star, Robert Sylvester Kelly — currently behind bars since being found guilty of federal racketeering and sex trafficking involving the abuse of minors back in February 2023.

Andrea Kelly, who often goes by Drea, recently appeared on the latest episode of 'Reality With the King' podcast where she explained her reasoning for keeping her controversial family name, citing what she's endured to earn it.

After Kelly's ex-wife detailed the layers of their partnership, including her appearance in his music videos, managing wardrobe, choreographing videos, being by his side during appearances, and more, she concluded that people simply "Have no idea," about what she does.

Drea maintains that she doesn't "Owe anybody a g*d**n explanation" about what she does, and have a message for those who feel she just "kept the last name" without bringing anything to the table.

"How do I bring the table when I am the table," Kelly's ex-wife, 50, clapped back. "At the end of the day... I'm the table, I'm the knife, fork, spoon, plates, food, everything we eating on it, the dessert, the food fight, and the cleanup after," she dug in. "I brought a whole womb. I birthed children" she stated.

"So for women to even say something like that is sad to me. Because that means you totally negate and discount a woman's positions as a wife and a mother," she continued.

When it came to the family name, she admitted that she doesn't "give a f***k what you feel," regarding the public's opinion of the disgraced musician.

"At the end of the day... I earned this name in blood, sweat, and tears. It's my kids' name," she defended.

"How would you feel if your name is Brown and your kids' name is Brown, and your family goes through something? You tell your kids, 'Oh, you're a Brown by yourself; I'm out.' No. If my kids have to go through it as Kelly, they mama going through it as Kelly," she shot back.

In 1966, at just 22 years old, Andrea Danyell Lee married legendary singer-songwriter R. Kelly, as both were Windy City natives. Before the two officially tied the knot, Andrea was a background dancer for the "I'm a Flirt" musician.

The two share three children together, Joann, 26, Jaah, 24, and Robert Jr., 22.