Beyoncé and Jay-Z are facing significant challenges as the rapper battles rape allegations while their $200 million Malibu mansion is under evacuation threat due to California wildfires.

Located in Paradise Cove, the luxurious estate is in the Franklin Fire evacuation warning area, as intense blazes sweep through the region.

According to 'Fox News,' the wildfire has devastated 3,000 acres of land within 24 hours, with no containment yet. The Los Angeles Fire Department has classified the area as a "warning zone," indicating a "potential threat to life and/or property." The department advises, "Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now." The Carter family, who reportedly owns a dog, falls into this category and is urged to vacate immediately for safety.

The couple's Paradise Cove home, often referred to as a modern marvel, is located on "Millionaire's Row." The estate boasts 30,000 square feet of opulent living space, a breathtaking pool, and a sprawling terrace offering stunning views. Originally listed at $296 million, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter, purchased the property for $200 million, marking it as California's most expensive home sale.

As fires threaten their residence, the family is grappling with personal and external pressures.

But Beyoncé is reportedly standing by her husband in the wake of the disturbing accusations recently brought to light. The power couple was recently spotted putting on a united front at the premiere of 'Mufasa: The Lion King,' with their eldest child, Blue Ivy.

An insider close to the Carters revealed to 'Page Six' that Beyoncé's decision to support her husband during the current legal challenge was clear in their joint attendance at the event.

"The unity displayed by the family last night shows Beyoncé's unwavering support for Jay," the insider said.

Another individual corroborated this information, claiming that the ex-Destiny's Child star "has no intention of leaving Jay-Z" because she "wholeheartedly believes him."