Beyoncé is reportedly standing by her husband, Jay-Z, in the wake of the disturbing accusations recently brought to light.

The power couple was recently spotted putting on a united front at the grand premiere of "Mufasa: The Lion King," with their eldest child, Blue Ivy.

An insider close to the Carters revealed to Page Six that Beyoncé's decision to support her husband during a recent legal challenge was clear in their joint attendance at the event.

"The unity displayed by the family last night shows Beyoncé's unwavering support for Jay."

Another individual corroborated this information, claiming that the ex-Destiny's Child star "has no intention of leaving Jay-Z" because she "wholeheartedly believes him."

"[The Carters are] a team and will face this situation together," the insider revealed, noting that the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer will be "supporting him throughout."

Another report from The US Sun, "There was hesitation on the Disney side regarding the best way to handle it given the events from [the lawsuit]."

"At the end of the day, it was Beyonce's call. They allowed her to decide how she thought was best to handle the situation, that's how much Disney trusts and values her."

"And the way she wanted to handle it was to smile, put on a united front standing by her man but also celebrate her daughter."

"It was mentioned several times to 'keep the mood light' and try to make this Blue's moment."

Plans for conducting interviews on the red carpet were promptly scrapped once news of the lawsuit surfaced on Sunday. Both Disney and the Cartners agreed to proceed with only photo opportunities instead.

Forbes breaks down Jay-Z's shameless PR strategy in a failed attempt to "prove" his innocence



They explained how JAY-Z is manipulating the media, weaponizing Beyoncé's fanbase to threaten the victim and using his family to humanize himself after being accused of abusing a minor. pic.twitter.com/XhOmCXbXSf — Pop Stuff (@ThePopStuff) December 10, 2024

Jay-Z was named in a civil lawsuit alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs. Initially, the lawsuit targeted only him as the defendant. However, the legal action was amended this week also to implicate the "Empire State of Mind" rapper..

The Jane Doe plaintiff claims that both musicians sexually assaulted her following an MTV Music Awards afterparty back in 2000.

Following the accusations made against him, Jay-Z took to his Roc Nation business platform to issue a forceful response. He vehemently refuted the claims and pointed the finger at Tony Buzbee, a lawyer from Texas who has initiated numerous lawsuits against the disgraced Bad BOy Records mogul.

Jay-Z labeled the lawsuit as a blatant act of blackmail orchestrated by Buzbee.

"My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee."

"What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY."