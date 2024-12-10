In a recent interview, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson spoke candidly about his long-standing tensions with Sean "Diddy" Combs and his competitive dynamic with Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, shedding light on his perspective regarding their publicized conflicts.

During his appearance on Big Boy TV, Jackson addressed his history with Combs, emphasizing that his issues stem from discomfort with certain behaviors rather than personal dislike.

"I haven't had issues with Puff where I don't like him," he said, clarifying, "I don't like things that he would do that make me uncomfortable."

Jackson also elaborated on his relationship with Carter, describing their interactions as purely competitive rather than antagonistic. "It's definitely not that," he said of any alleged tension. "It's just being competitive," he added, emphasizing a more professional rivalry.

The interview touched on the recent lawsuit filed against Combs, 55, and its connection to allegations involving Carter. Reflecting on the lawsuit and its impact, Jackson expressed concern for Carter's family, particularly his children.

"I just hope things are all right for him internally. I mean at the crib," Jackson remarked. He noted the sensitivity of the allegations, highlighting how Carter's eldest daughter age aligns with the claims being discussed.

In a statement addressing the allegations, Carter referenced his children, saying, "My wife and I will have to sit our children down. One of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims."

Turning his focus to Combs, Jackson didn't hold back in assessing the damage the allegations have caused. "The damage is already done by the allegation itself," he said, adding that while he's uncertain if Combs is entirely "cooked," he believes the mogul is "washed up in the court of public opinion."

Jackson also joked about his recent trolling of Carter over the Super Bowl Halftime Show, explaining that he was inquiring on behalf of halftime headliner Kendrick Lamar. "I'm just trying to figure out if we're still doing everything," he quipped, suggesting that the NFL might reconsider associations amidst controversy.

The full interview is available online, with Jackson's comments on Diddy and JAY-Z beginning around the 17:50 mark.