Audrey Fualaau, one of two daughters from the highly publicized relationship between Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau, has announced she's expecting her first child with fiancé Ethan Tela Porter.

Letourneau was a convicted rapist and former teacher who made national headlines in the 1990s for her relationship with Vili Fualaau, her student. She was 34 years old while he was 13 years old at the time. Letourneau passed away in 2020 after battling cancer.

Fualaau, 27, shared her pregnancy news via TikTok, showing off a sonogram with images showing her baby's growth from seven to 13 weeks.

"I'm so excited! I can't wait to find out if you're a boy or girl," she wrote in her caption. "You're so loved already baby." She later shared an Instagram story featuring a mirror selfie showing her baby bump, along with sonogram images and a photo of herself with Porter.

This news comes after Fualaau's younger sister Georgia, 25, welcomed her own son in January, making their father Vili a grandfather. Throughout her sister's pregnancy, Audrey showed her support on social media, sharing moments from Georgia's gender reveal party in August.

"It's a BOY," Audrey had posted on Instagram, along with photos from the celebration, including one where she's kissing her sister's stomach while surrounded by pink and blue balloons. "Words cannot explain how excited I am for my little sister to have this baby boy."

She had added an encouraging message for her sister, writing, "@gg_fualaau you're going to be such an amazing mom! Can't wait to help raise the little cutie pie."

Both children have maintained relatively private lives despite their parents' high-profile story. While their mother Letourneau served time in prison, both girls were raised primarily by their maternal grandparents before reuniting with their parents, who later married and remained together until 2019.

"I think I understand about it, just like how it was surprising to people,'' Fualaau has said of her parents' relationship. "It's been feeling different because it's not really been brought to our attention, just because we grew up with it, so we're adapted to it."

Fualaau has not announced an official due date for her child.