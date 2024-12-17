Chris Zylka — who was previously engaged to superstar socialite Paris Hilton — has decided to turn himself in after battling with police who tried to place him in cuffs.

Zylka reportedly surrendered on Monday, December 16, according to a clerk at Ohio's Warren Municipal Court who gave 'TMZ' the details. The actor and model was charged with two felonies, including assault and attempting to commit an offense.

Per the media outlet, the 39-year-old elbowed a police officer and attempted to break into a vehicle. His additional three misdemeanors include aggravated menacing, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

On December 4, authorities were called to the intersection of East Market Street and Country Club Drive NE when police tussled with a man in the middle of the street attempting to get into vehicles.

Zylka didn't have on a shirt or shoes despite brisk temperatures, and was reportedly foaming at the mouth and was seemingly under the influence of unspecified drugs, per 'WKBN.'

When police tried taking the 'Shark Night' actor into custody, he struggled with officers and reportedly broke free from them when they tried to handcuff him. An officer did tackle him, however, the cop was unable to restrain him. A stun weapon was used, which also failed to take effect, per the news outlet.

Despite paramedics' use of ketamine to get the deranged actor down, that also didn't stop him from managing to escape, prompting an arrest warrant to be issued. He turned himself in on Monday, December 16, per 'TMZ.'

Per the Hollywood outlet, the judge has ordered Zylka not to have any contact with alleged victims and was told to undergo an assessment before receiving a personal bond, which allows the defendant to be released without paying money upfront.

Chris Zylka is scheduled to appear in court again early next year, on January 17.