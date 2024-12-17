Chance the Rapper's wife appears to be calling it quits.

According to online files obtained by 'TMZ,' Kirsten Corley reportedly filed for divorce Friday, December 13, after five years of marriage. The two have been apart since earlier this year, and it seems Corley has taken the first step to separating for good.

Exact details regarding the estranged couple's terms have yet to be revealed, as documents regarding their divorce are not currently available.

Chance The Rapper's Wife Files For Divorce | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/BkYGn3vmu2 — TMZ (@TMZ) December 17, 2024

The duo announced their initial "Decision to part ways" via Instagram back in April where the former couple expressed gratitude and kindly asked for privacy while navigating their transition. The open letter was posted to the rapper's page and featured both their signatures.

"After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways," the letter read. "We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together.

"We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you," the note signed "Chance & Kirsten," concluded.

Chance the Rapper and his wife Kirsten Corley announce their divorce 💔 pic.twitter.com/vH4vgfHpl1 — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) April 3, 2024

The former lovebirds met as children way back in 2003 at just nine years old. Chance saw Kirsten at his mother's office party where she and her friends performed "Independent Women, Part 1" by Destiny's Child.

Chance admitted he was too shy to introduce himself, however, he eventually did. The Chicago native revealed that from that day, he knew he would tie the knot with Corley but wasn't in a rush. "It's 'cause I knew I was gonna marry that girl and I ain't wanna jump the gun," Chance, 31, wrote, per 'PEOPLE.'

The two became engaged after six years of dating, jumping the broom in a Newport Beach, California wedding ceremony the following year. Their glitzy guest list included super stars such as Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Dave Chappelle, and more.

Fans began to speculate marital troubles may be brewing after the "Stars Out" rapper was spotted dancing with a "mystery" woman during his 30th birthday bash at Carnival in Jamaica. The footage would later go viral across social media, prompting fans to ask, "Where is your wife?"

Chance the Rapper — real name Chancelor Johnathan Bennett — and Kirsten Corley, 31, share two daughters together; Kensli Bennett, 9, and Marli Grace Bennett, 5.