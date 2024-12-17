Denzel Washington's daughter Katia recently turned heads after she went viral alongside her 6-foot-4 wife, Colleen Wilson, as she stands at a reported 5-foot-2.

The two made a memorable appearance at The Critics Choice Association's 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 9.

Fans were stunned to see the staggering height difference between the two, as Katia stands at just 5-foot-2, her wife — a reported former ballet dancer — towers at a reported 6-foot-4.

Denzel Washington's daughter, Katia Washington, and her wife, Colleen Wilson. pic.twitter.com/7GC0pPCDgx — Creepy (@creepydotorg) December 17, 2024

Although the daughter of one of Hollywood's most acclaimed actors largely manages to stay out of the public eye, fans broke their ankles running to the comment section after her red carpet appearance surfaced across social media.

"She's either really tall or the other is really short," one fan said in the comment section of the post on Twitter, now known as X. "The height difference is killing me," a second laughed. "Who's the wife in this photo bruh," a third poked with a laughing emoji. "Nothing to see here. This is just a straight couple in Halloween costumes," another teased.

Katia, a film producer, graduated from Yale University after studying history, going on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2010. The 38-year-old would come out of the closet years later, in 2017.

Katia — who also has a sister named Olivia, in addition to two brothers — also worked on set alongside her father during the filming of Quentin Tarantino's award-winning film, 'Django Unchained' (2012). The western/action movie later won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington and his wife Pauletta, 73, recently celebrated 40 years of marriage, telling 'PEOPLE' that when it comes to staying together, "There is no secret."

"We work at it. It's work. There are a lot of prayers for strength for staying in a forgiveness mode and both parts, mine and his," she told the media outlet. "But it's the basic love that we have for each other."

The longtime lovebirds share four children together; John David Washington, 40, Katia Washington, 38, and twins Olivia Washington and Malcolm Washington, 33.