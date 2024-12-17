Influencer Brittany Broski is known for her chaotic online content, and this time, her latest work features actor Timothée Chalamet.

Referring to him as a random NPC, Broski allows Chalamet to introduce himself during the street interview, as he goes on to describe himself as a "groundbreaking, generational talent" before hitting the early 2000s Crank Dat Soulja Boy choreography.

Brittany Broski interviews Timothée Chalamet. pic.twitter.com/dx79acW15r — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 17, 2024

Dropping to one knee while pledging allegiance to Broski, the entire interview showcased Chalamet at his most silly and comfortable, which many fans found to be endearing.

"Brittany is so much stronger than me, because if I had Timothée Chalamet asking me 'may I get up?' I would never recover," one user reacted via X, as many found the two borderline flirting.

"This has changed something within me," wrote another.

Their chemistry was certainly platonic, as Chalamet most recently packed on the PDA with girlfriend Kylie Jenner. According to People, the 27-year-old Kardashians star and the 28-year-old actor -- who plays a young Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic -- were all over each other during the A Complete Unknown premiere's after-party, as Jenner sat on Chalamet's lap "with her arm around his shoulders as they shared a quick kiss."

Meanwhile, the new interview comes amid Chalamet's press run for the film, which has already garnered positive reviews. The young actor even received praise from Dylan himself, who found his portrayal of him to be "brilliant" and he said that he was "floored by his performance" via X.

The James Mangold-directed film, which opens in theaters December 25, could make history for Chalamet; if he were to be nominated and win at the Academy Awards, the 28-year-old would be the youngest best actor winner ever.