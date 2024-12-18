Uncle Luke recently defended Travis Hunter's fiancée, Leanna Lenee, against accusations of being a gold digger, but his comments took an unexpected turn when he mentioned actress LisaRaye McCoy seemingly out of no where.

During his passionate defense in an online video reposted by 'The Shade Room' on Tuesday, December 17, Luke said, "LisaRaye will tell you straight up, if you cannot afford her..." He suggested that McCoy had raised her daughter, Kai Morae, with the same mindset.

'The Shade Room' reached out to LisaRaye for her thoughts on Luke's comments, and she did not hold back. "I haven't followed the story [Travis and Leanna], but I get it, and me? I said what I said... periodt!! Everybody knows it at this point. Next!"

When asked why her comments on dating successful, wealthy men sparked so much backlash during her interview with Carlos King, the Chicago, Illinois, native stood firm.

"I don't know why people are so afraid to say what they always want to really know. Miss me with the small stuff... I've lived, and I'm gonna continue to live the way I'm used to because I can and I do!!!" she stated.

McCoy went on to clarify that her standards are personal and not open for debate. "You can't relate? Don't! I'm very cool with life," she told 'TSR.'

LisaRaye also addressed her relationship with Luke, making it clear there's mutual respect. "He has always been very respectful and always will be, I'm sure. We are older."