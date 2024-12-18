In a recent episode of Instagram's 'Close Friends Only,' Lil Yachty and Druski shared playful banter about luxury items, personal style, and spending habits. The lighthearted exchange quickly caught attention, as Yachty poked fun at Druski's appearance and spending choices.

"First time seeing you with jewelry. Usually, you ain't got no chain. You got that one Rolex, that little Rolex, the Jubilee role. Yeah," Yachty teased, referencing Druski's watch. He didn't stop there, adding, "You always need shorts. You got, you got your teeth done. Hey."

Druski fired back, suggesting his purchases, including jackets and footwear, were intentional and far from extravagant. Yachty quipped, "Yeah, that jacket looks free." Druski quickly replied, "What are you trying to say?" Yachty followed up with another jab, "Birkenstocks, I'm sure those were probably free." Druski set the record straight, saying, "No, no, I bought my Birkenstocks. Birkenstocks don't cost that much."

Yachty kept the banter alive, turning the conversation toward Druski's tattoos. "You spent all your money on your tattoos, on your legs, yeah? That one looks fresh," Yachty joked. Druski casually responded, "Yeah? No, that's just, I put a little oil on that."

The viral clip sparked a mix of reactions online, with some viewers defending the exchange as harmless fun while others criticized Yachty's remarks. One user noted, "That jacket looks free is insane," while another wrote, "These are just 2 rich people joking." Others accused Yachty of "pocket watching," adding, "The broke ones be the flashiest tbh."

Despite the mixed responses, the episode showcased the playful dynamic between Yachty and Druski, giving fans an unfiltered glimpse into their friendship.