Dennis Rodman responded to his daughter Trinity after she revealed how his absence affected her during a sit down on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.

While speaking to host Alex Cooper in an interview published on December 18, Trinity detailed the rocky details behind her parents' tumultuous relationship and revealed that the NBA legend is "not a dad," adding that the two may be related by blood, "but nothing else."

"What's a dad?" Trinity, 22, joked with Cooper. "Daddy gang? Let me know," she doubled over in laughter. "This is my opportunity to, kind of, talk more—I don't want to say negatively, but more realistic about it," she said, revealing Dennis' previous struggles with substance abuse and alcohol.

The former Chicago Bulls star had heartfelt words for his daughter in response to her experience with him as a father, where he detailed that he'd "keep trying" and won't stop in an open letter he wrote on Instagram on December 19.

"Sorry I wasn't the Dad you wanted me to be but either way I still tried and I still Try and Never will Stop," Rodman, 63, penned.

"I will keep Trying even when you're being told as an adult not to respond to my phone calls. I will try even when it's difficult and if it takes a long time. I'm always here And tell you all the time rather it's your voice or voicemail how proud I am.

"I always had one wish and it was I wish my kids would call me and come see me. Hopefully one day I can get that. I'm here and I'm still trying pick up the phone you have my number, You see me calling, I'm still here," the basketball legend concluded, signing off "Dennis RODMAN - Dad."

In the post, Dennis took a video of childhood photos of him and his daughter, where the two appear to be enjoying family outings, sports events, and taking fun photos.

"FYI: I watch you play All the time [smile emoji] actually flew in to watch you play and was told not to show up bc who I was with instead and me just wanting to support you So I watched you from my hotel balcony just to make everybody happy," the father of three added. "I love All My Kids," he concluded.

Dennis Rodman was married to Trinity's mother, Michelle Moyer — his third wife — from 2003 to 2012. The two share three children together; Trinity, 22, DJ, 23, and Alexis, 36.