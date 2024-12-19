John Lennon's son, Julian, has revealed that he's recently received treatment for cancer for a second time Thursday, December 19, after discovering a cancerous mole on his arm.

The eldest son of the Beatles legend shared the journey with fans on X, explaining that he underwent a procedure on his shoulder and forearm after a Melanoma diagnosis. "Melanoma is a kind of skin cancer that starts in the melanocytes. Melanocytes are cells that make the pigment that gives skin its color," according to the Mayo Clinic.

The treatment he underwent came from the same dermatologist who Julian says saved his life nearly five years ago during a previous health scare. Now, the musician is urging his fans to stay up to date with their health checks.

"Before I flew to New York from Los Angeles, for good morning America, Sirius XM, iHeart Radio & My Fotografiska Q&A Book Signing Event, I went to see — as I usually do when in LA — My lovely Dermatologist, Dr. Tess, was the one who caught & operated on My Mole/Skin Cancer, a few years ago, and literally saved My Life," Julian, 61, wrote on X.

🫣



Disturbing Images….



Hi Folks,



Well, here’s how this goes…

Before I flew to New York from Los Angeles, for good morning America , Sirius XM, iHeart Radio & My Fotografiska Q&A Book Signing Event, I went to see, as I usually do when in LA, My lovely Dermatologist - Dr Tess,… pic.twitter.com/TqvlK5dKLa — Julian Lennon (@JulianLennon) December 18, 2024

"Anyway, after having just finished GMA, I received a message from Dr Tess, with some urgency to return to Los Angeles, as I had 2 locations on My Skin, Shoulder & Forearm, one of which was Melanoma, that should be operated on ASAP!" he added.

The photographer and bestselling author explained that instead of gearing up for the festive season at home, he flew directly back to L.A. after all his work in New York City directly into seven-hour emergency surgery with his surgeon Dr. Tess in hopes of leaving him cancer free.

"One can never be too confident in circumstances like this, but we all believe that Dr Tim has saved the day... So fingers crossed for now," the 61-year-old wrote.

Read more: Danny Masterson Challenges Rape Conviction Citing Judicial Errors and Withheld Evidence

"Obviously good news, would be the best Christmas present ever... Which I'm hopeful for... But I just want to say, this is also a timely reminder to all, to please get yourself checked out by your doctor... It only takes a short while to do so, and you may just be saving your own life, at the end of the day," the musician warned to fans.

"So please, for the sake of yourself, your family and friends just go to your Dr and do what must be done... I love life and I want to live for a very long time and this is one way, and a choice, that could determine your future," he wrote, closing out by wishing his followers a "happy holidaze and a healthy long life."

The singer — son of late Beatles star John Lennon and his first wife, Cynthia Powell — had his first scare when his doctor identified a cancerous mole in the center of his scalp which needed to be removed in 2020, per the 'Daily Mail.'

Up until the scare in 2020, the singer — who was cited as inspiration for the hit track, "Hey Jude" — claimed he was having one of the most "positive and productive weeks" of his life after experiencing a "very trying year, if not 5 years" since the passing of his mother, Cynthia, per the media outlet.

The Beatles star's ex-wife, Cynthia Powell — described as a "great person and wonderful mother" by John Lennon's wife, Yoko Ono — passed away in April 2015 following her battle with cancer.

Trailblazing English singer-songwriter, musician, and activist John Lennon was gunned down in 1980 by Mark David Chapman, which was declared murder by assassination.