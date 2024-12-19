Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the shooting incident involving UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is allegedly set to be detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn.

The notorious prison is known for housing famous figures, including Sean "Diddy" Combs, according to CNN.

Sharing a Cell Block

The Bad Boy Records mogul was arrested on September 16 and is facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and several counts of sexual assault. Despite repeated attempts, bail has continued to be denied for him.

Following his extradition to Manhattan, Mangione is facing four federal charges, as detailed in a federal complaint revealed on Thursday. These charges include two counts of stalking, one count of murder involving a firearm, and a firearms offense.

It's worth noting that currently, there is no record of Mangione being listed in a federal prison inmate search.

MDC Brooklyn stands as the sole federal jail in New York following the shutdown of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in 2021.

As stated on its official website, MDC Brooklyn currently houses more than 1,100 inmates, catering to individuals of both genders and diverse security classifications. The majority of the inmates at the facility are individuals awaiting trial or serving brief sentences.

Currently situated in the Special Housing Unit, Diddy is segregated from the general inmate population. Typically, occupants of this unit share a cell with one other individual, residing in a dormitory-style setting.

A series of distressing incidents have marred MDC Brooklyn, and it is recognized for its substandard conditions.

Over the past three years, the facility has witnessed the tragic occurrence of four suicides. Additionally, inmates endured a period without heat following an electrical fire incident.

Describing the jail as a place of immense suffering, a legal representative for detainee Edwin Corder, who passed away after a violent altercation, characterized MDC Brooklyn as an overcrowded, understaffed, and overlooked federal detention center.

Mangione and Diddy Share the Same Lawyer for Both Cases

Interestingly, Mangione and Diddy share more than just a jail; they are both represented by attorney Marc Agnifilo.

His wife, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, is also involved in Mangione's defense. This unusual situation raises questions about the dynamics of their legal representation, especially given the serious nature of the charges both men face.

Both lawyers are representing Mangione against the federal charges, and at this time, his legal representatives have chosen not to pursue bail, but they have kept the possibility of contesting the ruling open at a later date.

"The federal government's reported decision to pile on top of an already overcharged first-degree murder and state terror case is highly unusual and raises serious constitutional and statutory double jeopardy concerns. We are ready to fight these charges in whatever court they are brought," Atty. Karen stated.

Facing the Ultimate Consequence

In the event that Mangione is convicted of the federal murder charge leveled against him, prosecutors have mentioned the possibility of him facing the death penalty. However, they have not definitively stated if they will seek this punishment.