Dave Grohl is doing what he can to keep his family together.

The Foo Fighters rock star is said to be spending the Christmas holiday alongside his wife and family after a tumultuous September 2024 love child scandal.

It's been three months since the "Everlong" lead singer came clean about welcoming a child outside of marriage with his wife of 21 years, Jordyn Blum.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," the artist admitted in an Instagram post.

As the lovebirds grappled to stay afloat, a source told 'PEOPLE' that the rocker plans to spend the festive season with his wife and three daughters.

"They are all spending Christmas as a family," the unnamed insider stated, per the celeb outlet. Grohl and Blum have not made any additional comments at this time.

"Dave's been prioritizing his family," a second source told 'PEOPLE' in November. "He knows he messed up. It's one of those situations where you don't realize what you have until you're about to lose it. He doesn't want to lose his family."

It was reported that Blum's friends are urging her not to take her husband back while she remains confused about the sticky situation. Sources at the 'Daily Mail' stated: "One day Jordyn Blum is ditching her wedding ring and vowing divorce from cheating husband Dave Grohl. The next she's at home wearing the ring and sobbing because she doesn't want the marriage to end."

The musician — who appears to be staying positive throughout the rocky process — has previously told fans that he's working hard to "regain trust" from his wife and children so that they can "move forward together."

"She doesn't want to make any hasty decisions, since it's all affecting their girls," the source added. "She's still unhappy and not wearing her wedding ring, but things have calmed down."

Dave Grohl, 55, and Jordyn Blum, 48, share three daughters together; Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 14.