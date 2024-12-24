Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a new lawsuit at the hands of a former employee who claims the rapper made him setup and clean up wild sex parties called "Wild King Night."

Phillip Pines is suing the embattled producer for sexual battery, sexual harassment, sex trafficking and more, claiming he worked for Combs between 2019 and 2021.

Legal filings obtained by 'TMZ' state that these "Wild King Night" parties were intense sexual romps which sometimes lasted for days and involved multiple women.

Per the suit, the 55-year-old allegedly ordered Pines to have rooms prepared with red lights, ice buckets, alcohol, marijuana, power banger sex machines, astro glide, male libido honey packs, towels, and other illegal drugs.

Pines reportedly was responsible for setting up hotel rooms for the Bad Boy bosses' alleged orgies and drug-filled binges in addition to ensuring rooms were clean upon completion.

The employee was required to remove all traces of drugs, condoms, or sex toys, in addition to having areas wiped clean of any bodily fluids including blood and urine. Per the filing, he gave housekeeping big tips in an effort to make sure they didn't report damages.

In other details, Pines claims Combs made him have sex with women while he watched, maintaining that he felt like "an animal playing fetch in order to prove his loyalty."

The former employee also blasted the Harlem native for exposing him to COVID-19 as he made him work alongside him while he was infected with the illness in November 2020. In one instance, Diddy allegedly made him fly to Turks and Caicos for his celeb-studded birthday.

Pines claimed he was instructed to remain silent when one of the partygoers later tested positive for the illness. Phillip Pines is now suing for damages.

"No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor," Diddy's legal team responded in a statement to 'TMZ.'

"We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court," the statement concluded.

Diddy, 55, who is facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting prostitution in New York City, is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center following three failed attempts to post bail.

With Christmas fast approaching, it appears that the fallen rap star will spend the holidays behind bars in Brooklyn's Detention facility, as he continues to await trial, set to take place in May 2025.