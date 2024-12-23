Yung Bleu seemingly reacted on social media after body cam footage has surfaced following the alleged assault of his mother.

In 2023, the rapper was accused of attacking a woman after an alleged custody battle took place involving a 10-year-old child, per 'TMZ.'

On October 15, it was reported that police responded to a 911 call at the Hall County Sheriff's Office in Georgia, claiming Bleu — real name Jeremy Biddle — arrived unannounced to take the child.

The woman claimed that an argument took place, prompting the rapper to pick her up and throw her to the ground resulting in injuries to her hip and right arm, per the celeb news outlet. EMS crews evaluated the woman — now speculated to be his mother — however she was never transported to the hospital.

In video footage reposted by 'OnSite,' police are seen entering the premises to find the woman laying in the bed, telling authorities about what took place during the alleged dispute. Despite her poor tone and sad appearance, Yung Bleu took to social media seemingly responding with a simple blue cap emoji, slang for lying.

It seems Bleu isn't the only one calling "Cap," as it appears fans aren't buying the woman's story for one second. "I think she [cap emoji] too," one fan shrugged. "After watching the full thing he innocent," a second fan predicted. "My momma use to lie like that," a third laughed. "MOMMA WANT A CHECK," a fourth speculated.

Yung Bleu seemingly reacts to old body cam footage of his 2023 arrest for allegedly body slamming his Mother pic.twitter.com/Ty2VCoGd6L — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) December 23, 2024

The "You're Mines Still" rapper reportedly left with the child at that time and returned shortly after before leaving again, according to 'TMZ.' Bleu agreed to meet with authorities where he was arrested for misdemeanor battery.

Despite being booked into the Hall County Jail shortly after 2:30 in the morning, the star was released days later after posting a $2,400 bond.