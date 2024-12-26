Grammy Award-winning artist Muni Long revealed she recently turned down Atlantic Records' request to write songs for other artists, particularly addressing their suggestion to help "melanin-challenged" performers.

The "Made For Me" singer, whose track ranks as Spotify's top R&B song of the year, detailed a contentious meeting with Atlantic executives last week.

During the meeting, Long strongly objected when executives suggested she use her songwriting talents to boost other artists' careers.

Her response was an emphatic refusal, expressing particular frustration when they referenced her work under her given name, Priscilla Renea, suggesting she access her "vault" of previously written material.

The situation highlights recent changes at Atlantic Records, which underwent significant restructuring in September with staff layoffs preceding Elliot Grainge's takeover.

Long, currently signed to Def Jam through her Supergiant Records partnership, has achieved considerable success on her own, with "Made For Me" topping Spotify's RNB X chart this year.

The singer's stance comes at a high point in her career, as she heads into the 2025 Grammy Awards with four nominations.

She didn't go into further detail about which artists would be given the songs she had been asked to write.

However, the vitriol she spewed about the question more than answered the question if she would be willing to do so at all, regardless of the artist.