Jamie Foxx has reportedly chosen to take legal action after getting injured in the face by a thrown drinking glass, which left a cut on his mouth.

Foxx Wants Justice

As of writing, no arrest has been made and the investigation is still active.

According to TMZ, Foxx is fully cooperating with law enforcement ensure that the person responsible is held accountable and an incident like this doesn't happen again.

The outlet further reported that authorities are also reaching out to a stunt performer from the "Jackass" series named Jasper Dolphin, who was at the scene when the incident happened.

Law enforcement also secured CCTV footage from the Beverly Hills restaurant and have ongoing interviews with eyewitnesses to help them in the construction of the case.

At the center of the controversy was an incident triggered by a playful act where a laser pointer was used to project an inappropriate image onto the table where Foxx was celebrating his birthday.

Reports indicate that the people behind this prank believed to be associated with the "Jackass" team, faced the 57-year-old star's disapproval as he took a stand against their actions. However, the situation spiraled out of control as a heavy glass was flung, hitting Foxx squarely in the face.

The evening of festivity took a dark turn for Foxx, leading to a confrontation, but the actor remains firm in seeking retribution.

The official announcement from the Beverly Hills Police Department declared that the alleged assault involving a deadly weapon was found to be baseless. The altercation at Mr. Chow was identified as a physical confrontation between individuals, as stated by authorities.

'Back In Action'

Scheduled for release in January, a new Netflix film starring Foxx and Cameron Diaz, titled "Back in Action," is currently generating buzz.

To build anticipation, the streaming giant recently released a humorous clip on Instagram showing the two actors engaging in playful banter.

In the video, Foxx and Diaz can be seen seated at a piano, with Foxx showcasing his musical talent and occasionally bursting into song.

Foxx said, "People don't even realize how long we've been friends," while Diaz replied, "True. Since we were in 'Any Given Sunday' together, which was in 1999."

She added, "And now, we're back in action, baby."

In the movie, the stars portray a husband and wife team, both retired spies, who find themselves pulled back into the dangerous state of espionage.