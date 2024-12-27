Ex-employees have criticized Prince Harry's mental health company, BetterUp, for fostering a "toxic" workplace environment.

The workplace coaching and mental health firm where the Duke of Sussex holds the position of "Chief Impact Officer," employees have expressed concerns and backlash, particularly regarding his significant salary. The company aims to help both organizations and their employees improve performance and overall well-being in the workplace.

Since 2021, Harry has been an integral part of the organization with reports suggesting that he earns over a million dollars annually by primarily serving as a celebrity consultant, energizing audiences at live gatherings and online broadcasts.

Despite the positive outcomes that BetterUp provides to the businesses that uses its services, internal sources reveal that employees may actually benefit from not using it.

Critiques of the workplace environment in Austin, Texas, criticize the platform and criticize the management team - particularly the royal family member.

According to the Daily Mail, reviews on Glassdoor, a platform where employees can share their honest opinions about their workplaces, BetterUp holds a rating of 2.9 out of five stars from over 600 reviews.

Disapproval from disgruntled staff members can have a detrimental impact on the organization, labeling it as "literal chaos" to a "toxic train wreck."

Some said "everyone is uncomfortable and living in fear" because BetterUp is "a psychologically unsafe place to work"

One user said they got PTSD from working with BetterUp, adding, "There is nothing innovative about BetterUp just the marketing hype is different from others."

A recent review from a few months ago also said, "The company is a mess. Executive leadership is so detached from everyone else, engages in weird trips and spending, constantly shifts strategy and shuffles team functions."

Another review said, "Their existence is based on lies, no moral compass and an elitist club of leaders (if you can even call them that) that lack self awareness."

According to another former employee, "There were quite a few stories of BetterUp fraudulently charging customers that I've experienced first hand."

"One of the worst cases I saw was when a customer took advantage of the free coaching session. They showed me the dialogue in confidence, and it was clear that she should never have been charged but they insisted, plunging her into a big debt."

"Ultimately, it was never resolved and she was going through extreme financial difficulty that ultimate ended up in her becoming homeless and multiple attempts of her taking her life."

Financial Questions Surrounding Archewell Foundation

Facing scrutiny are Harry's several business collaborations, with particular attention on his involvement with the Archewell Foundation alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. Questions have arisen regarding a massive financial contribution to the foundation from an undisclosed source.

Their charity's yearly summary was made public, showing the organization's financial status for 2023 with a total income of $5.7 million.

While a portion of the funds originated from several donors, a bulk portion of $5 million was contributed by an anonymous benefactor.

This generous donation stands out as the biggest contribution documented in the financial report.

In pursuit of its philanthropic goals, Archewell Foundation operates as a non-profit entity dedicated to making a positive impact in the world, with its website stating, "show up and do good."

The foundation also distributed over a million dollars to support different charitable causes. Yet, there was a notable stir of surprise when a big portion of the funds was allocated to an individual closely associated with the organization, recognized for their portrayal of provocative characters in British television dramas.

Consultant Beth Herlihy received a substantial six-figure amount from The Archewell Foundation to assist in her projects. The foundation allocated $155,000 to Herlihy Loughran, a firm where Herlihy serves as a partner.

A $250,000 contribution was also made by Harry and Meghan to President Joe Biden's daughter, Ashley. This act was surprising given the couple's prior commitment to staying away from US politics.