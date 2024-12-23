After Wendy Williams was spotted wiping away tears at her son Kevin Hunter Jr.'s college graduation Thursday, December 19, her son is speaking out about his mom's health.

"Quick update on my mom," he began in an Instagram comment. "She's sober and wants to come home. We're fighting to make that happen because isolation is killing her faster than anything else."

The comment was under a reel of Williams' attending the ceremony, Kevin wearing his cap and gown, and Wendy spending time with her family.

Kevin — who started his college journey at Barry University — graduated from the university's Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, per the 'New York Post.' Those in attendance with Williams at the ceremony included her father, Thomas Williams Sr., 93, and her sister, Wanda Finnie.

Kevin, 26, reportedly took time away from his education back in 2021 and 2022 in order to help take care of his mother, who was publicly struggling with her health.

Williams' niece also posted a selfie with the former radio show host on Instagram on December 22, and a short clip of her giving her aunt a kiss on the cheek.

Williams was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and primary progressive aphasia back in May 2023.

In the wake of Williams' transition to court-ordered guardianship in May 2022, this positive transformation marks a new chapter in her journey. The 60-year-old has battled various health issues, including Graves' disease, lymphedema, and alcohol abuse.

In spite of her health challenges, there have been instances when Williams has been seen in public seemingly in good spirits, such as a recent sighting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. During this outing, she was pictured smiling in an SUV as her nephew, Travis Finnie, collected a food order.

Prior to this, Williams and Kevin were seen together in August at a holistic wellness store in Newark, New Jersey. The store owner described Williams as looking "sharp, positive, and attentive" during their visit.

"She doesn't look or sound 'permanently incapacitated'. Something is super off with this whole mess," one fan defended online. "I'm confused! The news media is never correct," a second speculated, while others remained cautious, saying, "Don't believe the hype. Continue keeping her in prayer."