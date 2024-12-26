Wendy Williams was not playing when it comes to her scooter.

The former talk show host was seen going off on a group of people when they, according to her, left her "precious" scooter unattended on a sidewalk.

"And then both of you walked away leaving my s**t in the middle of the street like this!" she said. "Get the car please, make sure it's the right car," she continued in a video posted online.

When a person off camera asked what happened, Williams, 60, explained in detail what occurred. "They got the wrong car... so I knocked on the door, it was the totally wrong car," Williams added. "They left my scooter as they walked over there... leaving my most precious [possession]... this cost a f*****g mil! They just left my s**t out here."

"Get the car over here, not over there... where I can go easily into the street for the car. You're supposed to be ordering the car," she commanded. "They want to work for me, that's what they're doing. They're making money from me, get the got damn car."

The interaction was posted days after Williams' only child, Kevin Hunter Jr., shared an update about his mother in an Instagram comment.

"Quick update on my mom," he wrote. "She's sober and wants to come home. We're fighting to make that happen because isolation is killing her faster than anything else."

The comment was under a reel featuring Wendy attending her son's college graduation in mid-December, Kevin wearing his cap and gown, and Wendy spending time with her family.

Kevin — who started his college journey at Barry University — graduated from the university's Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, per the 'New York Post.' Those in attendance with Wendy at the ceremony included her father, Thomas Williams Sr., 93, and her sister, Wanda Finnie.

Kevin, 26, reportedly took time away from his education back in 2021 and 2022 to help take care of his mother, who was publicly struggling with her health. Williams was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and primary progressive aphasia back in May 2023, and has battled various health issues, including Graves' disease, lymphedema, and alcohol abuse.

In spite of her health challenges, there have been instances when Williams has been seen in public seemingly in good spirits, such as a recent sighting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

During this outing, she was pictured smiling in an SUV as her nephew, Travis Finnie, collected a food order.

Wendy's niece, Alex, also posted a smiling selfie with the former radio show host on Instagram on December 22.

The post, which has since garnered nearly four thousand likes, included a short clip of Alex giving her aunt a kiss on the cheek.

"It's the most wonderful time of the year," she wrote in the post's caption with a red heart emoji. "#FamilyOverEverything #MyHeart."