Suzanne Somers' widower, Alan Hamel, is stepping back into the dating world more than a year after the loss of his beloved wife.

In fact, the 88-year-old producer and TV personality, who spent 46 years married to the Three's Company star, recently made headlines when he was spotted on a date night with not one but "two attractive women" at the restaurant Capo in Santa Monica, according to a source.

Hamel, who shared his feelings about it all with Page Six, revealed that dating again is a new experience for him. "Since Suzanne was my only date for over 50 years, I'm a virgin dater," he said.

Despite the challenges, Hamel is honoring Somers' wish for him to move forward after her passing. "Suzanne told me when we knew the end was near not to 'mope around' and live my life," he shared.

Hamel, who unveiled Somers' headstone at Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City, California, in October, has been celebrating the season with family and friends while reflecting on the memories he and his late wife shared.

"Suzanne loved having as big a Christmas tree as possible," he recalled fondly. "She did all the decorations while I steadied the stool and was prepared at every moment for her to fall into my arms."

Hamel also shared a humorous tip on Christmas decorating.

"I contributed to the decorating by having an extra 40 or 50 empty boxes, gift-wrapped beautifully and put under the tree," he explained.

"I learned that in nursery school when I was one of the three wise men!" Hamel added. "After the play, I liberated three of the gifts under the nursery Christmas tree, and when I got home and opened them, they were all empty — lesson learned."

Hamel further reflected on his and Somers' early years together, including their love for hiking.

"We would go almost every morning and when we got to the top of the mountain and caught our breath, we would exchange how we felt about each other, kiss and [share] a very long hug," he shared.

Indeed, the passing of Somers may have marked the end of one chapter, but it seems Hamel is honoring her wishes to embrace life and love once more.