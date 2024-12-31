An AI-generated Christmas card reportedly showing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children has caused a stir on social media, with users quickly identifying it as a fake.

The fabricated black and white image, shared on X (formerly Twitter), showed edited versions of Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, surrounded by festive Christmas branches.

The card was signed "Merry Christmas & Happy New Year from Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet."

Social media users promptly highlighted various flaws in the image.

"Crap photoshop...trouser seam isnt joined together," one user noted.

"Hidden hands and feet very strange Ai can't do hands and feet properly yet Also b&w filter hides a whole lot of things Like the red hair The eye colour etc," another observed.

Others simply dismissed it outright: "Completely fake" and "Pathetic fakery," they commented.

The fake card circulated around the same time as the Sussexes' official holiday greeting, which read: "On behalf of the office of Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation, we wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year."

The authentic card featured six images, including one of Archie and Lilibet running toward their parents with their backs to the camera, along with photos of Harry and Meghan's philanthropic work throughout the year.

This comes amid reports that the Sussex family, who reside in Montecito, California, were not invited to the royal family's Christmas celebration.

The royal family has not offered any commentary on the fake holiday card.