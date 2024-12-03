Britney Spears celebrated her 43rd birthday on Monday, December 2, but she made startling claims in a series of Instagram videos that she's only 5 years old and has relocated to Mexico.

In the Instagram footage, Spears began by recounting a strange story about the paparazzi allegedly putting her on a plane while she wore a mask. She also mentioned holding a torch, a gift from a friend. The video showcased an erratic narrative, leaving many puzzled.

Adding to the confusion, Spears inaccurately stated that she had turned 42, despite actually marking her 43rd birthday. She then went on to claim that she is "only 5" and attending kindergarten.

Spears further mentioned that she had moved to Mexico, blaming the paparazzi for what she described as relentless and unkind portrayals of her in the media. She says the media "really kinda hurts her feelings" when they make her look like she's wearing a "white Jason mask, it doesn't even look like me. They've always been incredibly cruel to me... and the way they illustrate me... I know I'm not perfect ... but some of it is mean and cruel and that's why I moved to Mexico."

The plane reference appeared to connect to photos taken Monday, December 2, which showed Spears boarding a private jet at an airport in the Los Angeles area. In the images, she was dressed in a white trench coat, accessorized with a black fedora, matching sunglasses, and boots. Notably, she was holding a grill lighter to her lips in the photos, which seemed to correspond to the "torch" she mentioned in her videos.

"It's my birthday, I'm not turning 42, I'm turning 5 this year, I'm turning 5 years old ... I have to go to kindergarten tomorrow," she said in another upload.

Spears' recent social media activity comes amid a turbulent few years for the "Toxic" singer. Following the termination of her conservatorship in 2021, she has faced ongoing struggles with her mental health. Earlier this year, Spears finalized her divorce from Sam Asghari, and as of November 2024, no longer has to pay Kevin Federline child support.