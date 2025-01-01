Coi Leray announced she is pregnant with her first child on New Year's Day.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old shared the good news in an Instagram post.

"I'm a rock star mommy 💋🥹 we ready for 2025 🖤," Leray penned in her Instagram caption.

The "Players" emcee shared a carousel of photos showing off her belly bump, with a few snapshots of her with boyfriend Trippie Redd, who was cradling her growing belly, a handful of selfies, and a picture of her name spelled out in pink balloons.

The duo have been dating on and off since 2019.

Redd, whose real name is Michael Lamar White IV, sung about their split on his song "Leray" (2019).

"It was love at first sight and misery after two months/ Always feeling fucked up either by love or no love," he sang. "You were only f****n' with my feelings because you didn't know your own/ I do miss who I thought you were/ And sometimes I'm miserable without you/ So it's just like you're still here."

The year after, Leray detailed on No Jumper how she "met Trippie when he was like 19 and I was 21. We were just both young. I'm an up-and-coming female artist, I had a lot going on, I had a big team. And he had a lot going on at the time, too."

She added: "I just feel like it was not the right time for us, but I always feel like we were made for each other."

TMZ caught up with Trippie Red in New York City during a party in September 2024 when he was asked how he and Leray ultimately reconciled.

"You know [I reached out and said I missed her]. [We were on the low for] a little while – we just been talking. That's my boo," he told the outlet. The Canton, Ohio, native also confirmed a musical collaboration was on the horizon for the lovebirds.

Back in May 2024, Leray publicly distanced herself from her hip hop rapping father Benzino after he made some controversial remarks involving R. Kelly.

Benzino appeared on the 'We In Miami' podcast, where he stood on the premise that the Chicago native "Shouldn't rot in jail for 30 years" and says he deserves a second chance. "But it's legal in America," Benzino, 59, said regarding Kelly's federal sexual abuse convictions.

"So why the f**k is R. Kelly doing all this time because they're 14, 13 — two years younger — you don't think that the people who cleared it for 16 years old, didn't know, they're f*****g with 13 and 14 [year olds] too?"

Leray, born Coi Leray Collins, took to X to share her disapproval her dad's opinions.

"I want everybody to know I want nothing to do with anything my father has going on," she penned on social media in a now-deleted tweet. "I haven't spoken to him in over a year and I don't condone or respect any of them interviews he got going on. I don't respect his decisions and I really want nothing to do with him please dont even think of me when you see him."