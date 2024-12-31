Ashlee Braxton has broken her silence on the verbal, physical, and mental abuse she endured through childhood.

Ashlee, daughter of Michael Braxton Jr., opened up regarding her painful upbringing in a clip obtained by 'It's OnSite,' where she revealed disheartening instances of abuse and abandonment.

The niece of beloved vocal bombshells Toni Braxton and Tamar Braxton claims she's dealt with extreme cases of family drama growing up in the Braxton family. Although she reveals her parents were married as a child, things eventually took a turn for the worst according to her.

"When I was younger, my parents were married, and then my parents got a divorce and then my mom decided to give us up to my dad. Then she took her name off our birth certificate and she decided to move on with her life. She had [another] life and kids," Ashlee, 32, told the podcast host.

"My parents were very abusive to each other," the 32-year-old continued. "My stepmom was also very abusive to my sister and I as well... Physical, mental, emotional, all of it. But, from those two was physical...and then she decided to be that way with my sister and I but then there were moments where my dad was also physically abusive."

"That's kind of the only memories I have with my parents," the niece of the "Un-Break My Heart" star said in the interview clip.

Ashlee also said one of her famous aunts cut her off. Apparently, the estrangement had to do with a man and inappropriate contact with Ashlee when she was a minor.

She did not name-drop which of her aunts cut her off, but detailed it was because the aunt thought Ashlee "did something" with her partner at 16. She also spoke of her ordeal in TikToks.

"My aunt was there for me. She was very kind, very nice and was like 'I'm so sorry that this happened to you.' She was very kind, and it just felt safe," Ashlee recalled. "But then, as the years have gone by, it's like that mood and that assumption that I didn't do anything because I was a child was not that assumption anymore."

Fans in the comment section appeared disgruntled with Ashlee's childhood account, as one speculated that it was simply "attention seeking," while others stated that they'd pray for "her healing."

"She feels left out and wants attention. Why not talk to your family first. Attention seeking," one wrote in the comment section. "Praying for her healing. family trauma is tough to mediate," a second comforted. "Ohh my goodness...I have heard of father taking themselves out of birth certificate but a mom??? im [sic] flabbergasted," a third chimed in. "If she wasn't Toni Braxtons niece this interview wouldn't even exist," a fourth poked.

The detailed account comes years after the hit reality series Braxton Family Values came to an end in December 2020 following nine years and seven seasons.

The series highlighted the Braxton sisters Toni, Tamar, Traci, Towanda, and Trina, in addition to their mother Evelyn. Ashlee's dad, Michael, also appeared in the fan-favorite We TV series. They returned to the silver screen in August 2024 with another reality show The Braxtons.