SZA was caught clapping back at a fan who was critical of her BBL body.

In a comment captured by 'The Neighborhood Talk,' SZA, real name Solána Imani Rowe, had choice words for a fan in the comment section who tried to throw shade on her beauty journey.

The post — which began in a positive and nostalgic way — turned sour with a single comment, which appears to have since been deleted.

In the throwback video, the songstress told fans she was "hiding out" at her aunt's house for quarantine and digging through boxes of memorabilia. "I miss this era so much," X user Nini said of the singer's 'Ctrl' days.

Shortly after, a second fan had some not-so-nice things to say about the St. Louis native, saying, "aka before she got big and BBL culture like" — which SZA didn't take lightly.

"Y'all say weird s**t like this and wonder why I'm different and don't feel comfortable w yall anymore. Lol," SZA, 35, shot back.

Fans in 'TNT' comment section doubled down on their opinion on her physical changes, and often called her reaction out as "triggered" with one saying she "Blames her fans for everything" with a laughing emoji.

"Sza wayyyy too sensitive," a second fan replied. "Sza got her whole face done. Looks nothing like her original self," a third poked. "Y the bbl girls get so bothered by the truth? sza body look hard as a rock now," another teased. "Sza gotta stop blaming everyone for her not being comfortable in her own skin," a fifth added.

That said, her cult following is well aware of her insecurities, which she often sings openly about in her music. Her debut album 'Ctrl' (2017) featured heartfelt tracks including "Supermodel," "Broken Clocks," and "Garden" which spoke candidly of her state of mind during that time.

"I've been burying friends, burying family members, burying weight, the way I feel about myself, the way I feel about God, the way I process information," she stated, per 'RapUp' back in 2017.

She continued: "I felt trapped in myself and around my friends, and around guys. I couldn't explain it. It was weird. I felt very invisible around very many people."

SZA, known and loved for wearing her heart on her sleeve, has had a successful musical journey since arriving on the scene back in 2017, earning Grammy, Billboard, BET, MTV VMAs and more.

The bombshell songstress nabbed the award for Best New Artist at both the 2017 Soul Train Music Awards and the 2018 BET Awards.

'Ctrl' went on to become a critically acclaimed debut album, remaining on the Billboard 200 chart longer than any other debut album by a Black female artist.

SZA is also starring in a new movie alongside Keke Palmer, One Of Them Days, as "two broke besties" who put themselves through the wringer to avoid eviction.

The comedy is directed by Lawrence Lamont, produced by Insecure star Issa Rae via Hoorae Media, and written by Syreeta Singleton.

One Of Them Days is set to release in theaters on January 17, 2025.