In a revealing 48-minute video on his Awakened Choppa YouTube channel, NLE Choppa spoke about the controversy surrounding his support of the LGBTQ+ community as a "humiliation ritual" that contributed to his spiritual growth.

The 22-year-old detailed his journey through 2024, particularly focusing on a period of intense public scrutiny in August in a video posted on New Year's Day.

"I come into August with a fearless approach," he explained in a video titled 'I Did A Humiliation Ritual And I Passed.' "First quarter of the year, I tried to rest in peace my rage and my anger. Midway there in the summer, I became more confident. More loving, had more fun. Showed love to the gay community, no rapper's doing that."

NLE Choppa, real name Bryson LaShun Potts, continued: "Whether you're a racist, if you walk a different life than me, I wanted to say, 'I don't judge you. I love you, and I still appreciate you,' because I am no man to judge what you do. My job is to live out of love and salute whatever you've got going on because I know the battle is rough."

"I wanted to live out of love so deeply to where everything was resembling love," he continued.

Addressing speculation about his own sexuality after he tweeted "I'm coming out" on X back in September, the rapper said everyone misinterpreted his intentions. The Memphis rapper clarified his position: "I love women, I'm very intimate with women. When it comes to intimacy, I don't bring men to my bedroom. I don't allow anything that brings me out of the love I have for women, most importantly, Black women, when it comes to my intimacy."

He also explained his widely discussed "coming out" statement: "The 'I'm coming out' comment was me coming out with a song. But spiritually, it was me coming out of my shell, out of my cocoon, and blossoming into the butterfly that God has been molding."

After his tweet went viral, the "Slut Me Out" rapper later took to X to clarify he "Never said I was gay.." He said in a follow-up tweet, "with New Song (PINNED^) A New Project This Month, and Black Duck Boots. Yall ain't let me finish...."

The extensive video delved into other personal aspects of Choppa's life, including his battles with suicidal thoughts, his relationship with God, and his musical career's progression.

He framed the public backlash as part of a larger spiritual journey, suggesting that the experience, while challenging, contributed to his personal growth and understanding.

Choppa didn't go into much detail beyond that, but it was beyond clear how much the situation had changed him.