For the past few months, Trae Tha Truth has been searching nonstop for his daughter Truth.

However, on the first day of 2025, the rapper from Houston revealed that he was surprised when he got a call informing him that his six-year-old child had been found.

Trae, whose real name is Frazier Thompson III, started his lengthy, emotional post on Instagram, saying, "Never Let No One Tell You GOD Aint Real!!!!"

Several weeks have passed since the "Here I Go" hitmaker reached out to the community seeking help in finding his missing daughter. He claimed his only-daughter Truth was taken by her mother around five months ago.

The 44-year-old rapper told KPRC 2 in an interview last month, "The mother came to Houston and said she wanted to exercise her visiting, so I took her and dropped her off in Humble."

Two days had passed since Truth was expected to return, but she never made her way back.

"The phones was disconnected or, at this point. She just vanished, so luckily man, somebody told me that they were spotted in LA and that's how it started to where I left to go to LA looking for her."

Trae also disclosed that multiple arrest warrants have been issued for Truth's mother, Heather Cuevas, across California and Texas.

"I don't know where my baby laying her head. I don't know where her mental is, I don't know what she's eating."

The rapper continued by saying that he was unsure if she had clothing and has no idea who owns the house Truth may be staying in or if she was sleeping on a bed or the floor.

With Truth's mother challenging the court's decision to grant the "No Help" rapper full custody in early 2024, he publicly shared on social media in December the mental anguish he was experiencing after his daughter disappeared.

As of writing, it's unclear if Cuevas has been arrested.