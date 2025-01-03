Fred Kerley, a prominent U.S. Olympic sprinter, was arrested in Miami Beach on Thursday, January 2, facing charges that include battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer without violence, and disorderly conduct.

According to authorities, the 29-year-old, who won a bronze medal in the 100m at the 2024 Paris Olympics and a silver medal in the same event during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was taken into custody early Friday morning.

Miami Beach Police stated that the incident occurred in the 100 block of 9th Street, where officers were responding to a separate investigation. Kerley reportedly approached the scene with concerns about his vehicle, which was parked nearby. Law enforcement officials claimed that Kerley's behavior "became increasingly aggressive" after officers instructed him to leave the area.

According to police, Kerley refused to comply and took a "fighting stance" during the interaction.

Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, but when Kerley continued to resist their commands, they deployed a stun gun to subdue him and make the arrest.

Kerley was booked into jail early Friday, and he is expected to appear in bond court later in the day. At the time of the report, attorney information for Kerley was unavailable.

Kerley's achievements on the track cemented his status as one of the world's fastest sprinters. His recent accomplishments include winning bronze at the Paris Olympics and silver at the Tokyo Games. However, this arrest marks a troubling moment for the celebrated athlete, as the charges he faces could have significant legal and personal consequences.

Further details on the incident and Kerley's bond court appearance are expected as the story develops.