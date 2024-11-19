Retired track Olympian Mo Farah recently found himself chasing down a couple of thieves who stole his phone and tried to escape in a car. Needless to say, the phone was retrieved.

The track legend — a former 5,000 and 10,000-meter world champion — reportedly chased down the vehicle on foot, charging after the assailants "full throttle," per 'The Times.'

It seems the thieves — who remain unnamed at this time — expected to get away when they hopped back into their car and sped off. That said, they had no idea one of the fastest men in the world would trail behind them.

Farah, 41, was running with his wife Tania when he saw a white van pull up alongside a phone he had sat on the side of a private road while he was exercising outside of his home on his Surrey estate.

Reports say the white van appeared suspicious, as it trailed slowly around the gated estate. When Farah saw a man grab the phone and jump into the car, he chased the vehicle down.

His wife looked on as he caught up with the van. Per the news outlet, the men gave the phone back to the former Olympian before immediately speeding off once again.

This wouldn't be the first time the former track star was tested by thieves. In 2019, Farah was in full attack mode after a watch and two phones were stolen from him during his stay at an Ethiopian hotel in Addis Ababa.

The athlete darted his anger toward Haile Gebrselassie, who he claims "didn't do enough to assist him," per 'The Times,' which later prompted Gebrselassie to accuse Farah's entourage of "disgraceful conduct."

Farah became one of the country's favorite athletes following his back-to-back Olympic gold wins in the 5,000m and 10,000m races at the London Games back in 2012. The athlete celebrated the memorable moment by doing the "mobot" dance.

British long-distance runner Mo Farah is widely considered one of the greatest runners of all time, as his ten global championship gold medals — four Olympic and six World titles — make him the most successful male track distance runner in the history of the sport.

Farah married his long-term girlfriend, Tania Nell, back in 2010. He and his wife are parents to twin daughters, Aisha and Amani, 12, and a stepdaughter, Rhianna.