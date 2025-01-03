Grammy-winning artist Ciara recently shared intimate details about her eight-year marriage to NFL quarterback Russell Wilson during a candid conversation with Summer Walker on Apple Music's Over It Radio.

The 39-year-old singer offered a glimpse into the couple's relationship dynamics and their commitment to maintaining a strong partnership.

Communication stands at the forefront of their marriage success, with Ciara praising her 36-year-old husband's ability to effectively communicate, attributing it partly to his quarterback leadership skills.

"Communication rules a nation," Ciara explained, acknowledging her own "spicy and feisty" temperament while emphasizing their mutual dedication to open dialogue.

Despite their busy lives balancing careers and parenting four children - Win, 4, Sienna, 7, Amora, 1, and Future, 10, from Ciara's previous relationship, the couple prioritizes their relationship through consistent date nights.

Every Friday, marked by Wilson's football schedule, becomes their special time together. "It helps us to keep things fresh," Ciara shared, describing how she still experiences "beginning feelings" when getting ready for their weekly dates.

The actress spoke candidly about experiencing "mommy guilt" when taking time away from their children for these date nights. However, she emphasized the importance of these moments, calling them a "great deep breath" amid her hectic schedule.

The couple even adheres to certain relationship rules, including never going to bed angry and maintaining their courtship even after marriage.

"I just feel so blessed that we have that," Ciara reflected, explaining how those intentional efforts have strengthened their bond over the years.