Mark Curry, a former protégé of Bad Boy Records, who parted ways with the label in 2005, is speaking out about Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jay-Z.

During a recent Instagram Live session, Curry leveled serious accusations against the music moguls, claiming they amassed their wealth by taking advantage of others.

He specifically criticized Jay-Z, for failing to offer him support during challenging times.

"He ain't ever picked up the phone and said, 'Hey, Mark... What can we do to possibly make sure that you're straight?' They don't do that. These n****s is crazy. That's why they going through what they going through. Because you know why? You do not do God's children like that. Of course, they are fake."

Curry, 53, expanded on his critique by highlighting what he sees as a systemic problem in the music industry. He suggested that Diddy's rise to success came at the expense of others' potential.

"Don't think that Jay-Z and Puff are the biggest moguls ever," he added. "They're great people. But what you want to look at is the great people that weren't able to become because of them people. So we gonna leave them there? How many people could have been greater that weren't made because of their empowerment?"

This is not the first time Curry has spoken out against Diddy. In January 2024, during a wave of sexual assault allegations against Diddy, Curry told The Art of Dialogue how he thinks Diddy is "very capable of doing that [what lawsuits allege]."

"It's in his character. It's who he is. That's what comes with power. That's what comes with arrogance... When you have a history of (violence) it becomes a problem."

Mark Curry wrote a book in 2009 ‼️Curry said "If I Die, Diddy Is The Blame"‼️ pic.twitter.com/Fj8LWEMwwm — 💍𝒮𝓊𝑔𝒶🫶🏾 ❄️December's 12/18 Coldest☃️ (@SagittariusN2U) December 12, 2024

In September 2023, Curry also criticized Diddy, 55, for returning publishing rights to former Bad Boy artists and songwriters. In a video shared on Instagram, Curry dismissed the move as largely meaningless, explaining that while Diddy had returned his publishing rights years ago, he would have preferred financial compensation instead. He described the gesture as "disrespectful."

Curry is best known for his single "Bad Boy for Life" (2001) with Diddy and Black Rob. The track peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The New Jersey native published a book, Dancing with the Devil: How Puff Burned the Bad Boys of Hip-Hop, in 2009. The book describes Curry's tenure as a Bad Boy Records' artist, per the book's description.

"On the surface, the multi-million dollar empire that Puff built looks like the stuff of dreams," it read. "But after working with Puff for a decade, Curry discovered that Bad Boy Entertainment is not, as Puff promised, a place where dreams come true. [...] Dancing With the Devil reveals startling new details about key events in the fast paced, controversial (and sometimes deadly) world of Hip-Hop. In revealing the dark side of the industry, Curry hopes to provide a road map for reforms necessary to prevent artists ending up in poverty, in prison or in the grave."