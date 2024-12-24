Faizon Love is addressing Katt Williams' comments on his infamous Club Shay Shay interview from January 2024.

During Williams sit down with host Shannon Sharpe, the 'Friday After Next' actor labeled Love a "fat liar." He also joked about having a pot-bellied pig at the GQ Men Of The Year event in November, named specifically after Love. With a smirk, the Wild n' Out alum described the pet as a "real joy to be around."

Now, Love responded to the Ohio native's comments during an interview on the 'We Playin' Spades' podcast with Nick Cannon.

"I wish this [guy] gets his s**t together, Katt Williams," Love began in the clip. "None of us should be beefing."

"So you don't want the beef — you and Katt should not be beefing," Cannon, 44, interrupted. Cannon brought up how Williams called Love "fat," and wondered what his response would be. "What was your first reaction," the 'Drumline' actor asked.

"I was like, 'Why?' Because he loves me, he thinks of me all the time," he said. "These other comedians — white ones — they don't beef with each other. They don't say, "F**k Faizon Love, the fat liar."

Cannon brought up how Love has talked negatively about others, to which the 56-year-old replied, "But was I telling the truth?" After Cannon told Love how he "knows he's fat," and inquired why that dig was the one that set him off, Love clarified how "it wasn't the fat, it was the 'liar.' "

The group of hosts tried determining that Williams' comments was really about Love's "fat lie," and not shade about his weight.

"I've been doing this for a long time. We've never done this. Motherf****s who know they're level... they let the stage talk for them," Love added. "Because he wouldn't say it to my face."

"What if he did," a host asked, before Love quickly answered, "What do you think," before Cannon noted how the pair have ran into each other in person before.

"No more violence in the comedy world," Cannon declared.

Williams and Love's feud took a turn early last year when Love appeared on 'The Art of Dialogue.' He was asked in the interview who the "most overrated comedian of all time" was and he didn't hesitate to name Williams. "It's all mouth and no product," he jabbed.

Love then pointed out that while Williams has numerous comedy specials, he hasn't gotten luck securing a TV show or movie of his own.