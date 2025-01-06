Xzibit recalled a wild memory he had alongside Terror Squad and rap legend Big Pun during a recent interview with Bootleg Kev.

The rapper — real name Alvin Nathaniel Joiner — who had a great relationship with Big Punisher, claimed he was on a promotional tour traveling from the East Coast to Detroit when Pun's bus broke down.

After the mishap, the former Pimp My Ride star — who has a Big Pun tattoo — knew it was a sign that "the night was gonna be crazy," he just didn't know how crazy things were going to get.

Read more: Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Engaged

The musicians opted to call a car for Punisher and his family, who was not so into the idea of taking on a slew of artists into his vehicle.

"This car pulls up, and this n***a jumps out — Jheri curl, old school, who pulled up in a limousine... he gets out with an attitude and it's like watching a silent movie," Xzibit, 50, recalled. "You can tell by the body language that he didn't like what was happening he was like, 'All you motherf*****s can't get in my car!'"

He continued: "I see the dude throw his hands up, I'm like, 'Aww, this not gonna end good!' So then all the Terror Squad comes, and start chasing this n***a around the car. It's like the best s**t ever."

The Detroit rapper goes on to explain that upon arrival at the packed venue the musicians were pumped to perform. While on the top balcony waiting to take the stage, a fellow TS member was seen in a verbal squabble with someone in the front row, which he described as "Another silent movie."

"Somebody throws something, somebody goes off the stage....now it's a fight, now the fight is coming on stage," Xzibit explained, beginning to laugh again. "Somebody from the team pulls out a gun and fires it right in the air — pow!" According to him, the crowd caused a stampede sprinting for the exit.

The Get Your Walk On star confirmed that "someone" was not Big Pun.

"We stuck on the balcony, everybody's laying down on the balcony, I was like, 'Get the f**k up! Everybody get the f**k up and get out!" Once back at the bus, the team did a head count to confirm everyone made it back to the tour bus. He also confirmed that Fat Joe was not in attendance.

After the explosive altercation, the rapper detailed that authorities came and, of course, had everyone in handcuffs on the ground. Back at the hotel, the rapper explained that unnamed men continued to search for Terror Squad throughout the hotel. "We had to pull off a covert operation to get everyone back on the bus," X-to-the-Z recalled.

Rapper, actor, and TV host Xzibit — who admittedly has a tattoo of the late Big Punisher — laughed as he described the wild altercation.

"They even shot at the buses," he laughed. "It was insane — never a dull moment."