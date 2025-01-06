A Sunday service at 433 Church in Miami, Florida, was unexpectedly interrupted when police detained Pastor EJ Newton during his live sermon.

The incident, which Newton documented on Instagram, showed him being asked to step down from the pulpit mid-service.

"This happened during service," Newton wrote. "I've been secluded by the police, not allowed to leave."

According to Newton's social media posts, the police action extended beyond his detention, with authorities reportedly searching church members' vehicles and restricting people from leaving the premises. The pastor remained in police custody for questioning during that time.

Newton attributed the incident to an ongoing custody dispute with his ex-wife, who allegedly accused him of planning to flee the country during a parenting schedule case.

"I am not fleeing. I never planned to go anywhere," Newton stated on social media, defending his role as a father. "I love my children, and this breaks my heart. My babies do not deserve this. I am a great father."

According to blogger Larry Reid, the police intervention was prompted by allegations from Newton's ex-wife that he had failed to return their children after a scheduled visit. This kidnapping claim apparently led to the law enforcement's response during the church service.

"God will prevail. I will not stop speaking truth and exposing darkness," Newton added. "If this is the cost of repentance and speaking up against occultism and witchcraft in the church, then use me, Lord."

Newton, a Christian minister, founded Great Grace Ministries. The pastor, who is also a gospel singer under the name Jay Newton, says he teaches the Word of God through healing, prayer, prophecy and scriptures, to help parishioners' transformation to "live a Godly life."

"I was born into a family of ministers and while I was younger the Lord Jesus appeared to me and spoke to me. I even saw the city where God would plant me as an adult, which is Florida," he said in an interview with Lambo in 2022. "For a time, it looked like I ran from the call but what was happening was that God was putting me through life experiences and also maturing me."

He added: "I was sent for the benefit of others and so I take that very seriously. It is a privilege and honor to be able to serve God's people."