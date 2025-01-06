'Basketball Wives LA' star Brooke Bailey publicly celebrated her relationship with Nigerian musician Timaya, praising his successful third annual festival in his home village.

Bailey shared her pride through a heartfelt Instagram post accompanied by behind-the-scenes photos from the event.

"So proud of you, my love! Watching you pour your heart and soul into giving back to your village with the 3rd annual #timayatimaya #timayaday was nothing short of inspiring," Bailey wrote, describing the stadium-packed event featuring performances and community celebration. She highlighted the festival's impact as well.

When faced with social media speculation about their relationship's visibility on Timaya's platforms, Bailey quickly dismissed critics, responding to one commenter with "Girl! I'm on his page. Grow up!"

The festival, which combined music, community engagement, and cultural celebration, showcased both Timaya's connection to his roots and Bailey's support of her partner's philanthropic efforts in Nigeria.

The reality star appears content in her current international relationship, sharing multiple photos of herself supporting Timaya at his hometown event.

This public confirmation of Bailey's relationship with Timaya has also helped dispel recent rumors that circulated in late 2024 about her alleged secret marriage to rapper Jim Jones.

Back in November 2024, the internet was in a tizzy after a head-turning rumor began to swirl claiming that Jones secretly married Bailey. In September, reports claimed Jones, 48, and Chrissy Lampkin split after a whopping 18 years together. It was well-known that Lampkin, 53, spent years waiting on The Diplomats rapper to pop the question — which despite many discussions — has never happened.

The rumors of Jones potentially tying the knot with Bailey once left fans debating on X, largely discussing the basis of such claims. Bailey clarified that she was in fact not with the "We Fly High (Ballin')" emcee during an interview published in December.