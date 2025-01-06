Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have now finalized their divorce after nearly five months of separation, with the couple agreeing on a seemingly amicable financial split and other terms of the dissolution of their marriage, new reports confirm.

Indeed, the official divorce as it appear on the books will see both Ben and Jennifer keeping the assets they each acquired individually during their two-year marriage — perhaps an unsurprising development.

Additionally, Lopez will revert back to her maiden name for official use.

Ben, 52, retains his share in the production company Artists Equity, which he co-founded with Matt Damon in 2022. The company has since produced several hit films, including Air and The Instigators.

Jennifer Lopez, 55, will also keep her projects from the marriage, including her work on movies like Shotgun Wedding and her album This Is Me... Now. The news was first reported by TMZ and confirmed by multiple sources.

The former couple has also come to terms with their $61 million Beverly Hills home, which is currently up for sale. The specific terms of the home sale remain confidential.

Interestingly, despite not having a prenup, their divorce settlement mirrors what would typically be outlined in one.

Mediated by celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, the agreement divides assets similarly to what a prenuptial agreement might have stipulated.

The couple's split, which began after Jennifer filed for divorce in August 2024, has been relatively smooth.

Sources say that Ben was not particularly involved in the legal details of the divorce, leaving much of the process to Jennifer.

In fact, he had already moved out of their shared mansion months before the filing, reportedly settling into a $20 million home in Pacific Palisades.

The split comes exactly two years after their high-profile wedding in Georgia, which followed a quick Las Vegas elopement. While the couple's relationship has been filled with public ups and downs, they reportedly remain on amicable terms.

Although the divorce marks the end of their short-lived marriage, it's not the first time the two have been involved in an on-again, off-again relationship.

They initially dated in the early 2000s before calling off their engagement just days before their planned wedding in 2003.

After nearly two decades apart, they rekindled their romance in 2021.

However, their second attempt at marriage appears to be coming to a close, with both walking away from the marriage with what they came into it with.