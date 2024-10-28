In a recent behind-the-scenes video shared on social media, former NBA star Dwyane Wade gave fans a glimpse into the creation process of his controversial statue, which was unveiled outside Miami's Kaseya Center.

Wade's video, posted on his Instagram Story on Sunday, October 27, shows him standing beside a clay model of his likeness in an artist's studio, showcasing the intricate details involved in bringing this tribute to life. Wearing a floral shirt and cap, Wade leans forward, observing the model, which attempts to capture his iconic "this is my house" pose — a gesture he famously made during a thrilling double-overtime game against the Chicago Bulls in 2009.

The statue, however, has sparked widespread commentary online, as fans took to social media to express mixed reactions about the statue's likeness.

Comments ranged from humorous to bluntly critical. One user remarked, "You mean to tell me he was present and it STILL came out looking like the zombie from I Am Legend?" while another commented, "This is why you can't leave a man to make decisions like this alone 😭 Cause why would you approve this, sir?" Others questioned whether Wade had fully approved the statue, with one fan asking, "So you sat there and seen them make another man's face and you were okay with it?"

Despite the social media frenzy, Wade, 42, remains proud of the statue's concept.

In a recent interview with 'TODAY,' the Chicago, Illinois, native explained that he personally chose the statue's pose to reflect a memorable moment in his career.

Wade compared his decision to the iconic stances seen in statues of other NBA legends, noting that he wanted a representation that fans would immediately associate with his legacy. He shared, "If you go through the different statues, you look at Kobe [Bryant] walking off with the finger up, Shaq [O'Neal} dunking... my statue had to be a moment that when you think of me."

Even as the design continues to receive criticism, Wade expressed gratitude for the honor. He reflected on the rarity of having a statue in one's likeness, calling it an emotional and surreal achievement.

He added, "When you get here, you get the statue talk, that number gets really, really low. And I don't even know if I have the right emotions for it."

The Miami Heat plans to honor Wade further during their home game against the Detroit Pistons on Monday, October 28, with special tributes, fan activations, and a speech from Wade himself. While the statue's appearance remains a topic of debate, the celebration surrounding Wade's impact on Miami basketball is unquestionable.

Wade was selected fifth in the 2003 NBA draft by the Miami Heat. He's widely regarded as one of the greatest shooting guards in NBA history, spending the majority of his 16-year tenure playing for the Miami Heat. He won three NBA championships, was a 13-time NBA All-Star, and an eight-time member of the All-NBA Team.

In 2002, Wade married his high school girlfriend Siohvaughn Funches. Five years later, they split, and their divorce was finalized in 2010 after a tumultuous court battle.

Wade began dating actress Gabrielle Union in 2008 before tying the knot on August 30, 2014, in Miami in front of close family and friends.