YouTuber David Dobrik made his long-awaited return to the platform on January 7, 2025.

He released a 14-minute vlog that showcases his dramatic body transformation and features appearances from numerous high-profile content creators.

The video, significantly longer than his typical content, revealed that Dobrik's fitness journey began with a bet made with MrBeast in early 2024.

His best friend and fitness trainer Ilya Fedorovich helped him achieve his physical transformation, which earned dramatic reactions from fellow creators including Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck.

Beyond the fitness storyline, Dobrik's comeback video highlighted his recent adventures, including visits to all Seven Wonders of the World.

He also demonstrated his business success and generosity by surprising employees at his LA pizza restaurant, Doughbriks, with new Tesla vehicles as appreciation for their work during his absence.

The video marks Dobrik's first YouTube appearance since March 2022. Despite maintaining 17.3 million subscribers throughout his absence, he had remained largely inactive on the platform.

The new content features cameos from numerous content creators including MrBeast, Josh Peck, and others, suggesting a potential full return to content creation.