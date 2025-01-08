Former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay won't have to pay more than $13,000 a month in spousal support, according to recently revealed court documents.

Reality TV lovebirds Abasolo, 44, and Lindsay, 39, who tied the knot during a beachfront wedding in Cancun, Mexico, in 2019 have finalized their divorce Tuesday, January 7, according to Page Six.

While L.A. courts initially ordered Lindsay to cough up temporary spousal support in July, it's been reported that the conditions have since been waived.

The licensed California chiropractor reportedly "waives, discharges, and releases" attorney and podcaster Lindsay from "any and all" future payments, per court documents revealed by the media outlet.

Lindsay — the first ever Black lead in Bachelor franchise history — met Abasolo during season 13 of the heartthrob reality series The Bachelorette in 2017. The romance would soon dwindle, as Abasolo filed for divorce on January 2, 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences," listing New Year's Eve as the date of separation.

Abasolo announced the separation on Instagram the same day he submitted the filing, writing in a now-defunct post about the "difficult decision" to part ways from his wife of four years.

"After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew. My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go," Abasolo wrote, per Today.

"I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps," Abasolo concluded.

During an episode of Lindsay's Higher Learning podcast, she simply maintained that she was "trying to take it day by day," per Page Six.

Abasolo was able to keep all his personal property including jewelry, watches, wedding band, clothing, and books in addition to his all rights to his social security benefits. He's keeping the condo in Miami and all of its furniture, in addition to a 2021 Honda Accord purchased during their marriage.

The California health professional will also keep the rights to his businesses, including but not limited to Beverly Hills Disc and Laser Therapy Center and Dr. Abs Fit LLC.

The agreement awarded Lindsay a Jad Najjar painting and Jad Najjar photos, her home in North Hollywood, a Porsche Macan, leased in 2023, and her businesses. Abasolo has agreed to split their joint accounts with a reported $265,000 — despite her order to pay him a one-time lump sum of $500K as a reported "equalization payment," per Life & Style.

Both parties have agreed to terminate spousal support.