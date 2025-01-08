A popular fan page dedicated to former adult performer Emily Willis announced its closure this week, citing a lack of updates on her condition.

Willis, 25, fell into a "vegetative coma" early last year while undergoing treatment at a Malibu rehab center for addiction.

"I was thinking about retiring this page a month after hearing the news about Emily," the fan page administrator wrote. "Want to thank everyone who ever supported this page and wish everyone a good life. Will be praying everyday for @emilywillisx3 to recover from what she has."

Willis was found unresponsive at the rehab center on February 5, 2024, and was rushed to a medical facility in Thousand Oaks, California. She suffered a cardiac arrest before slipping into a coma. Though she regained consciousness briefly, she was left unable to speak and could only track objects with her eyes, sparking fears she might have developed "locked-in syndrome." The ailment, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, "is a rare disorder of the nervous system. People with locked-in syndrome are: Paralyzed except for the muscles that control eye movement. Conscious (aware) and can think and reason, but cannot move or speak; although they may be able to communicate with blinking eye movements."

Her stepfather, Michael Willis, expressed concerns over the circumstances leading to her condition. He shared that Emily weighed only 80 pounds when she entered rehab and was "very open" about her struggles with addiction. Despite rumors, her stepfather denied claims of an overdose, saying, "She is in a vegetative coma and fighting for her life."

The Willis family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover Emily's medical bills and associated expenses. "With hearts heavier than we ever imagined possible, we find ourselves reaching out for support and care for our beloved Emily Willis," they wrote. The campaign has already raised over $103,000, far surpassing its initial $60,000 goal.

Born in Argentina as Litzy Lara Banulos, Willis moved to the U.S. at age seven and grew up in a Mormon household. She entered the adult film industry in 2017, eventually starring in over 700 films and earning accolades such as the Female Performer of the Year at the 2021 AVN Awards.

Despite her meteoric rise in the adult industry, Emily's story has taken a tragic turn, leaving her fans and loved ones rallying for her recovery. "Every donation, no matter its size, will go directly towards easing these burdens," her family pleaded.